Joining Teespring

I recently accepted a role at Teespring, as their brand designer. I’m really looking forward to working and learning beside all of the amazing talent.

Los Angeles has been so great to me and i’m so thankful for the past 2 1/2 years. I will be moving up to San Francisco at the end of October and I couldn’t be more excited about the Journey.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
