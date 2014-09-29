Phil Giarrusso

Queen Animation Reel #1

Queen Animation Reel #1 game demo illustration pixel development game dev pixel art animation game development combo queen
A bunch of animations of the main character in a game I've been doing the art/design/animation for. I was hired for this game project about 5-6 months ago, and there will soon be a Kickstarter launch for it.

The game will be for iOS and Android, and it's titled "Combo Queen"!

More info to come :D

