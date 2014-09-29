Jörn Röder

Live Search | Peeriod Project

Search Interface for Peeriods peer-to-peer asynchronous fulltext search.

If you're curious how the search interface is constructed please check out http://peeriodproject.org where you can read more about the design specifications, implementation details and why a search engine works differently in a fully decentralized p2p environment.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
