8, 9, & 10 watercolor WIP

8, 9, & 10 watercolor WIP
These are the last 3 in progress of a 10 piece series that I will be showing together October 18th at the Folklife Art Festival in Hannibal, MO. My talented pops made barn wood frames for all of them and I cut beveled mats to make 'em purdy. ;)

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
still likes doing the Cupid Shuffle
