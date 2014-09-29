Android T-Shirt Collection #02 - Android Internal

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This T-shirt was pretty much inspired by Android developers/designers that I met over the past years that every of them are passionate about everything inside the Android - the API, the framework, the design patterns etc., and they always kept reminding me that they are really into it and they are the experts. So this T-shirt is for every one of them - the experts. Just like a watch-repairer that knows every single screw and gear in the watch - they know what and how to fix when there is some issues.
More details: http://teespring.com/android02