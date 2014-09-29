3D Card Previewer

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I’ve been working on a movie review based site and I wanted to try and create a movie previewer. I’m incorporating CSS3 transform’s perspective and rotation. The previewer consists of a list of 3D Card movie posters tilted to the right and one featured movie blown up full size. You can switch in between featured movies by clicking on each movie poster.
Download Here!