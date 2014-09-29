WebDesignCrowd

3D Card Previewer

3D Card Previewer ui animation freebie css3 perspective 3d card movie
I’ve been working on a movie review based site and I wanted to try and create a movie previewer. I’m incorporating CSS3 transform’s perspective and rotation. The previewer consists of a list of 3D Card movie posters tilted to the right and one featured movie blown up full size. You can switch in between featured movies by clicking on each movie poster.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
