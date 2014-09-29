David Larusso

Grunge Vector Textures

This is a package full of 15 great Grunge Vector Textures for Illustrator. It gives you very fast a rough and distressed look for your prints, logos, illustrations, typography and all other beautiful things you create. Every texture can be edited just the way you need.

Check it out here: http://crtv.mk/tkWY

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
