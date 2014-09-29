Jörn Röder

Landing Page | Peeriod Project

Jörn Röder
Jörn Röder
Landing Page | Peeriod Project
Peeriod is an open source project which strives for making privacy protected peer-to-peer file sharing available to the masses.
Peeriod allows you to anonymously provide, search and download files without intermediary servers or trackers. Provided files are made available to everyone – without restrictions, but in a way that tries hard not to leak any information about what you search for, download or upload.

http://peeriodproject.org

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Jörn Röder
Jörn Röder

