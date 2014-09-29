Landing Page | Peeriod Project

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Peeriod is an open source project which strives for making privacy protected peer-to-peer file sharing available to the masses.
Peeriod allows you to anonymously provide, search and download files without intermediary servers or trackers. Provided files are made available to everyone – without restrictions, but in a way that tries hard not to leak any information about what you search for, download or upload.
http://peeriodproject.org