Prank 01

Prank 01
Made together with Studio Total.

The Sweden Democrats is a Swedish party often viewed upon as rasists among people (they are) though they try to deny it..

We offered them some help with their bad publicity; how about collecting all the well known party members to hold up an anti-rasist message?

They didn’t want to. So we decided to trick them into doing it. One by one, we called them up and asked them to hold up a letter (said to be the logo of a French television show). Though each letter looked different, together they shaped the sentence ”We love muslims”.

