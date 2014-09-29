🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Made together with Studio Total.
The Sweden Democrats is a Swedish party often viewed upon as rasists among people (they are) though they try to deny it..
We offered them some help with their bad publicity; how about collecting all the well known party members to hold up an anti-rasist message?
They didn’t want to. So we decided to trick them into doing it. One by one, we called them up and asked them to hold up a letter (said to be the logo of a French television show). Though each letter looked different, together they shaped the sentence ”We love muslims”.