Made together with Nordic Society for Invention and Discovery and Iittala.

Since the middle ages, ice hockey has been played with round pucks. This is why we decided to make the first non-round hockey puck in the history of mankind, the Aalto puck. Inspired by the free forms of the Finnish architect and designer Alvar Aalto and a small reminder that not everything has to be as we’re used to.

The Aalto Puck is made in the same material as a regular hockey puck and behaves in the same way on ice with one fundamental difference. It has a built in randomness - it doesn’t bounce as a regular puck, it can, depending on how it’s hit speed off in different directions. By adding the element of chance, this small puck changes the big picture.

More: http://www.aaltopuck.com