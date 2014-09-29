Good for Sale
3 color cigarettes

3 color cigarettes screen print cigarettes lighter marlboro cig illustration texture

ARTCRANK - Boston 2014 [Screen Print, Poster]

Price
$30
Some small test piece of what I'm hoping will be the style for my artcrank boston poster. Obviously this has little to do with the poster, its just a very small element from the big picture.

I was enjoying playing with a very limited palette and intrigued by the challenges creating a sense of light source etc still with so few colors. Alibet wonky and weird. This is just a test.

oh yeah @2x for texturez

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Constantly Comissioned Independent Commercial Art Studio. 🌙
