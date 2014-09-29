Sander van Dijk

Scared Cat

Sander van Dijk
Sander van Dijk
  • Save
Scared Cat cat animation motion design gif illustration lolcat lol character buck
Download color palette

Lol cat created for Onward Internet campaign at Buck NY http://www.buck.tv/work/onward-internet/

Design by http://kylerog.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Sander van Dijk
Sander van Dijk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sander van Dijk

View profile
    • Like