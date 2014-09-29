MUTI

Lighthouses of Southern Africa

Lighthouses of Southern Africa vector muti icons illustration lighthouse nautical sky sea sun ocean map icon
Been working on this illustrated poster for a while now but here it is, a selection of lighthouses from the coast of Southern Africa.

Check out the full project here: http://bit.ly/1pC2s9c

Rebound of
On the Rocks
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
