Toby Magrath

Outlaw

Toby Magrath
Toby Magrath
  • Save
Outlaw motorcycle chopper calligraphy sketch lettering brushpen vector
Download color palette

A fun little notepad sketch from last week. Check out my instagram for more frequent posts - http://instagram.com/phigerone

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Toby Magrath
Toby Magrath

More by Toby Magrath

View profile
    • Like