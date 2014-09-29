Ida Swarczewskaja

SharePad App UI ui flat ui ui design text editing tool editing app glyphs user
One more screen shot of the last design for SharePad - an online collaborative document editor.

Will be soon available at http://sharepad.co

Made with Sketch App as all my UI designs.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
