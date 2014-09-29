Are you in need of an illustrator?

Andrew G C Smith

I'd like to take this time to show off the new website I've just launched for my very talented other half.

Go and check out her illustrative work at http://lindenreekie.co.uk

Oh, and she is currently looking to take on more freelance work so if you're in the market for an illustrator, drop her a mail.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
