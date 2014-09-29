I decided that I wanted to start a personal project where people send me their objects and I will write on them. I will have no emotional connection to the object and no say in the type of object it is. You pick the item, I pick the message. The ultimate collaboration.

It's called Letter On Me. Do me a favor, and check it out!

I also wrote a blog post about how deflating it felt to know that someone beat me to the punch with a similar idea.