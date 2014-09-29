🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided that I wanted to start a personal project where people send me their objects and I will write on them. I will have no emotional connection to the object and no say in the type of object it is. You pick the item, I pick the message. The ultimate collaboration.
It's called Letter On Me. Do me a favor, and check it out!
I also wrote a blog post about how deflating it felt to know that someone beat me to the punch with a similar idea.