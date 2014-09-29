Viber Brand Symbol iOS8 Icon

The new Viber Brand Identity is my personal project, but hopefully it will be used in the near future. Do you think this new icon is better than existing Viber logo?

If you haven't seen full presentation, you can find it here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/15777797/Viber-Brand-Identity

Also, if you want to follow my newest design work, you should follow me on Instagram: www.instagram.com/logopaul