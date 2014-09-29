Paulius Kairevicius

Viber Brand Symbol iOS8 Icon

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Hire Me
  • Save
Viber Brand Symbol iOS8 Icon branding iconic corporate geometry wifi phone ios8 corporate logos logo designer minimalistic logos flat logotype modern logos
Download color palette

The new Viber Brand Identity is my personal project, but hopefully it will be used in the near future. Do you think this new icon is better than existing Viber logo?

If you haven't seen full presentation, you can find it here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/15777797/Viber-Brand-Identity

Also, if you want to follow my newest design work, you should follow me on Instagram: www.instagram.com/logopaul

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Creating visual mathematics.
Hire Me

More by Paulius Kairevicius

View profile
    • Like