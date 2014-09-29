Phil Dahl

Brew Fair

Phil Dahl
Phil Dahl
  • Save
Brew Fair flyer illustrator vector print philadelphia
Download color palette

A graphic I made depicting the Eastern State Penitentiary and classic row homes for an upcoming beer garden in the Brewerytown/Fairmount area of Philadelphia.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Phil Dahl
Phil Dahl

More by Phil Dahl

View profile
    • Like