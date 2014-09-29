Stephen O'Neill

1953 Ascent of Everest

Shot from my recent book project on the 1953 British Expedition to Everest. I received an award from the International Society of Typographic Designers for this and a life long membership to the society. The piece is very conceptual and can be viewed in more depth on my website at http://stev.ie/knows-absolutely-everything-about-mount-everest.html

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
