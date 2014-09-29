Motion Authors

Final Video for Preoday

Motion Authors
Motion Authors
Hire Us
  • Save
Final Video for Preoday 2d animation strokes lines explainer video motion authors motion design valentin kirilov dangerdom satellite telephones food pizza
Download color palette

Happy to finally share the final video that we created for the fine folks at Preoday! Probably the most fun we've ever had on a video.

This shot is about the history and evolution of making takeaway orders.

This piece was put together with the help of @Dangerdom, @Valentin Kirilov, and @Ray East.

You can view it here.

And also make sure you stroke the L key if you enjoyed it!

Dribbble2 3 still 2x
Rebound of
Pizza Time!
By Valentin Kirilov
Motion Authors
Motion Authors
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Motion Authors

View profile
    • Like