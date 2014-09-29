Final Video for Preoday

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Happy to finally share the final video that we created for the fine folks at Preoday! Probably the most fun we've ever had on a video.
This shot is about the history and evolution of making takeaway orders.
This piece was put together with the help of @Dangerdom, @Valentin Kirilov, and @Ray East.
You can view it here.
And also make sure you stroke the L key if you enjoyed it!