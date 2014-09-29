App Icon Design II

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here is the last and final version of this icon for a game app!
It was needed to keep the same esthetic than the designs they had already, so thanks @Bram Zwinnen [ZWAM] for the great base that you left me! ;)
Check out the process here!