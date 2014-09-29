Denise Hermo

App Icon Design II

Denise Hermo
Denise Hermo
App Icon Design II icon app mobile kids boy girl flag happy color joy
Here is the last and final version of this icon for a game app!

It was needed to keep the same esthetic than the designs they had already, so thanks @Bram Zwinnen [ZWAM] for the great base that you left me! ;)

Check out the process here!

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Denise Hermo
Denise Hermo

