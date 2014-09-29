Ivana McConnell

Loch Ness

Ivana McConnell
Ivana McConnell
  • Save
Loch Ness loch ness illustration graphic design geometric myth science mythical creatures
Download color palette

An offshoot of a project I'm currently working on-- this image is a WIP, and good fun! Enjoying working in this style, and my illustration skills could always use work.

Ivana McConnell
Ivana McConnell

More by Ivana McConnell

View profile
    • Like