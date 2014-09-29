New design of COOLMOCKUPS.com

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey guys!
I was ill last weekend so I made new design for my project coolmockups.com. You know it: smart-object PSD mockups where you can easily insert your desings and show it to your clients in this beautiful way.
And because Dribbble is friendly community, I made 50% OFF coupon for dribbblers. So if you're interested, just use "dribbble" in checkout. And press "L" here of course :)
Cheers!
—
PS: I'm looking for promo for this site, so if you have any idea/tip, or if you have design site/blog great for promoting, please hit me an email on info@viktorhanacek.cz. Thanks!