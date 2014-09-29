Zeynep Kınlı Kurt

ottoman soldier

Zeynep Kınlı Kurt
Zeynep Kınlı Kurt
  • Save
ottoman soldier ottoman soldier yeniçeri hat man illustration character fighter
Download color palette

An ottoman soldier sketch in progress for a Norwegian-Turkish collaboration project that I'm working on.

Follow me on:
Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Zeynep Kınlı Kurt
Zeynep Kınlı Kurt

More by Zeynep Kınlı Kurt

View profile
    • Like