Animated Icon „Motion Graphic“

Animated Icon „Motion Graphic“ animation motion graphic animated whats next flat gif simple conference vilnius loop graphic design icon
First animated icon from 11 for the conference which was in Vilnius and was called What‘s Next. Icon designed by „penketai“.
/generative design /art direction /branding
