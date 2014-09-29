Alper Yıldız

Kekare Engineering

Alper Yıldız
Alper Yıldız
  • Save
Kekare Engineering engineering electric electricity bolt spark
Download color palette

Kekare mean's K² in Turkish.
Kekare Electric Engineering.
All rights reserved © 2014 Alper YILDIZ

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Alper Yıldız
Alper Yıldız

More by Alper Yıldız

View profile
    • Like