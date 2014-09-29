Ilya Tsuprun

Custom settings toggle

Ilya Tsuprun
Ilya Tsuprun
  • Save
Custom settings toggle gif flash animation toggle button ux custom
Download color palette

Working on some custom toggle buttons ux..

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Ilya Tsuprun
Ilya Tsuprun

More by Ilya Tsuprun

View profile
    • Like