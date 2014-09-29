John Williams Taylor

Peak For Android - WIP

John Williams Taylor
John Williams Taylor
  • Save
Peak For Android - WIP peak ui ux android material android l minimal clean games alpha
Download color palette

We're currently running a Peak for Android private alpa ... can't wait to share it with everyone. We're sticking closely with the Android Material aesthetic and design language but making sure a bunch of devices get the same experience.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
John Williams Taylor
John Williams Taylor

More by John Williams Taylor

View profile
    • Like