Designer Essentials Hero Mock-ups

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Are you awesome? Press the L button.
Better Preview - http://psdfest.com/product/antique-business-cards-mock-ups-2
Our latest project will bring your project a fresh and neat look. You will get 12 Hero/Header designer essentials images is a set of unique photography based Mockups featuring vintage theme with replaceable Smart Object.
As always built with my friend @Darius Dan
Follow us on Twitter or visit our shop http://uifest.com/
https://twitter.com/StoianOliviu
https://twitter.com/idariusdan