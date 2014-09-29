Richard Wearn

Designer Essentials Hero Mock-ups

Richard Wearn
Richard Wearn
  • Save
Designer Essentials Hero Mock-ups design psd tools designer essetials presentation showcase mock-ups mockup headers hero
Download color palette

Are you awesome? Press the L button.
Better Preview - http://psdfest.com/product/antique-business-cards-mock-ups-2

Our latest project will bring your project a fresh and neat look. You will get 12 Hero/Header designer essentials images is a set of unique photography based Mockups featuring vintage theme with replaceable Smart Object.

As always built with my friend @Darius Dan
Follow us on Twitter or visit our shop http://uifest.com/
https://twitter.com/StoianOliviu
https://twitter.com/idariusdan

Richard Wearn
Richard Wearn

More by Richard Wearn

View profile
    • Like