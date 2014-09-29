John Williams Taylor

Peak on the Web

John Williams Taylor
John Williams Taylor
  • Save
Peak on the Web peak ui design web desktop minimal clean app ios iphone
Download color palette

We made a super-minimal site for the launch of Peak earlier this month... looking forward to giving it an overhaul sometime soon!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
John Williams Taylor
John Williams Taylor

More by John Williams Taylor

View profile
    • Like