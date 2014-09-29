J.-B. Morizot

Lombardic

Lombardic typography type design all cap lombardic medieval
Adding a set of lombardic cap to my Bluu typeface.
Pro tip: these ones are the only medieval cap you can set all cap, it's forbidden with blackletters ;-)

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
