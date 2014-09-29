Leon Gao

Umbrella

Leon Gao
Leon Gao
  • Save
Umbrella umbrella protection peace icon
Download color palette

Made for HongKong.
撐你，香港。

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Leon Gao
Leon Gao
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Leon Gao

View profile
    • Like