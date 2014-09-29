10k and counting...

Hello Dribbblers.

We've recently passed the magic 10K number of followers and it's time to stop the ball rolling for a bit and say THANK YOU DRIBBBLE COMMUNITY from the bottom of our hearts for all your comments, suggestions, likes, rebounds and follows. All of our followers and all the other amazing creatives have inspired us to push our boundaries to a level we thought we'll never reach - so every shot that you like is there because of you guys.

We also want to thank @Dribbble for shaping our business into what it is today and turning our lives around.

At this moment we're working on a couple of interesting projects (FINALLY our own site among others) and, as always, are looking forward hearing your thoughts soon.

Thank you all!

--

