Panda Logo panda logo negative space branding
I think many of us know "Panda Security", as a part of the rebranding work is going on, I —myself— tried to launch a logo based on the concepts of simplicity, transparency and consistency.

Sadly, it did not make it. But I love it. It perfectly works on any size, any where, any color.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
