Process Points Indicators

ui interface ios ios8 mobile slides process checkout funnel ux usability
A simple solution to show the status of a 5 step process.

Through the points, the user knows where is he now (green point), where can he go (connected, gray points) and where he can not yet (bordered, unfilled points).

Don't forget to check the @2x version.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Design @Facebook, @LonelyPlanet, etc.

