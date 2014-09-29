Gordon Hatusupy

Infographic Zuid-Limburg

Gordon Hatusupy
Gordon Hatusupy
  • Save
Infographic Zuid-Limburg infographics dataviz
Download color palette

Working on a new and updated version of the Zuid-Limburg infographic. You can see the "old" version here http://www.studiobrandstof.nl/zlimburg.html

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Gordon Hatusupy
Gordon Hatusupy

More by Gordon Hatusupy

View profile
    • Like