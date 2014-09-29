Michelle Vandy

The SPJV Fleet

The SPJV Fleet rc aircraft flat radio controlled drone tailless
Last Father's Day I decided to surprise my dad and give him something completely different. He's been creating radio-controlled aircrafts ever since he was a kid and currently has about 40(?) of them scattered around the house...so I set out on a mission: to compile a poster with his favorites. Here is one of them.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
