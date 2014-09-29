The SPJV Fleet

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last Father's Day I decided to surprise my dad and give him something completely different. He's been creating radio-controlled aircrafts ever since he was a kid and currently has about 40(?) of them scattered around the house...so I set out on a mission: to compile a poster with his favorites. Here is one of them.