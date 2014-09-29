Brian Delaney

Blast Off - Options

Brian Delaney
Brian Delaney
  • Save
Blast Off - Options icon icons symbol outline ios7 border negative space logo f rocket
Download color palette

A few presentation options for the new symbol.

1d74f88035094c0567564b3afad1c8f5
Rebound of
Blast Off - Take Two
By Brian Delaney
View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Brian Delaney
Brian Delaney
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Delaney

View profile
    • Like