Eagle logo design symbol

Eagle logo design symbol phoenix transparent transparency eagle bird animal symbol icon logo logo design aquila hawk fire
I am working on an eagle for a logo design symbol.
What do you think?

More 2014 logo design projects http://behance.net/alextass
Visit my portfolio website http://alextass.com

Eagle logo design symbol detail
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
