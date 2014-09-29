SlideFactory Team

Hexagonal!

hexagonal iphone app game ios ipad puzzle
After months of work, we are proud to announce that Hexagonal! for iOS is up on the App Store. Hard work + Fun + Dedication = A game we are really proud of.

Check it out and enjoy. http://appstore.com/hexagonal

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
