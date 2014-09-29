Ampersand Cafe - Coffee Bar PSD Mockup

I want this place to exist... Until then, we'll all have to settle for this new cafe bar mockup! Everything you see can be edited/customized. Smart objects are ready to go for the wall signage, back door, wall artwork, the boards below the bar counter, and the seat cushions on the bar stools.

4 New Hi-Res PSD Mockups are available on our Creative Market shop. You can pick up the individual images, or snag Vol. 1 & 2 from our "Cafe Collection" at a discount.

You can purchase this PSD mockup & others on Creative Market.

Photoshop trickeries by @Peter Deltondo & @Mike Jones. Photography by @alicjacolon.