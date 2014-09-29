Stones that mark the graves

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Syria, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, USA etc. We are witnessing the third world war, and some people think it's right. Some of us ask for more and some even take pleasure in seeing the other side being killed. For that, I've created this little reminder of what is the only product of war: a cold stone to mark a grave where a soldier rests before his time. And with him the thoughts of the family left behind.
Although all loss is equally painful, the saddest part for me is that parents should never burry their children. But, when leaders disagree, they are forced to accept that the hopes and dreams, that came to this world together with their child, are now dead.