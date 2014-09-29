Sydney Goldstein

Pencil & Cage

Sydney Goldstein
Sydney Goldstein
  • Save
Pencil & Cage the noun and noun challenge bird cage logo icon cage pencil bird flying pencil shaving sydney goldstein
Download color palette

Pencil&Cage

Those things at the top are suppose to be birds/eraser shavings. Hopefully that translates!

http://thenounandnounchallenge.tumblr.com

4b4119af8c32a04760b8d500597bf385
Rebound of
Lightbulb & Apple
By Sydney Goldstein
Sydney Goldstein
Sydney Goldstein

More by Sydney Goldstein

View profile
    • Like