Jesse Sison

2014 Always Summer Poster Entry

Jesse Sison
Jesse Sison
  • Save
2014 Always Summer Poster Entry indesign photoshop illustrator halftone vector hydro74 suicidal tendencies
Download color palette

My poster interpretation of Body Count's Suicidal Tendencies cover of Institutionalized with updated verses. "Oprah ain't got no man"

Jesse Sison
Jesse Sison

More by Jesse Sison

View profile
    • Like