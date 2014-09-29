I am a web guy and web design is what I do. But on this particular occasion(debut shot), I wanted to say a heart-felt thanks and so I ventured out of my domain.

I am at best a child at hand lettering. But I wanted to say thank you to @psdbooster (@themedesigner) in a special way with something more personal than just plain digital stuff.

Hence this debut shot to say a big thanks for drafting me. I really appreciate it.