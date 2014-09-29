Sophie Greenspan

Southwest Corridor

Southwest Corridor bikes lettering illustration boston artcrank
More sketches for an ARTCRANK poster—not going with this direction, but a good excuse for lettering + illustration practice.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
