Cody Mehlhorn

Matchstick

Cody Mehlhorn
Cody Mehlhorn
  • Save
Matchstick logo branding matchstick fire flame spark
Download color palette

Work in progress idea for a matchstick logo. We'll see if the client digs.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Cody Mehlhorn
Cody Mehlhorn

More by Cody Mehlhorn

View profile
    • Like