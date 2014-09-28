Scott Ford Aneloski

Tamale Day Festival

Scott Ford Aneloski
Scott Ford Aneloski
  • Save
Tamale Day Festival logo illustration type mark badge mexican tamale
Download color palette

Print concept, to be printed on aprons.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Scott Ford Aneloski
Scott Ford Aneloski

More by Scott Ford Aneloski

View profile
    • Like