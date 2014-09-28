“It has a certain understated stupidity.” – Jerry Seinfeld.

A piece of an unused concept for a non-profit visual identity... I retooled it to be the branding for George Costanza’s faux fund: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJvbZZWt9g4&feature=youtu.be&t=43s

http://www.theadamkuhn.com/#the-human-fund